Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
opinion

Letter to the Editor: What Ukraine reminds us about freedom

When liberty hangs by a thread, it is the courage to stand — not the comfort to retreat — that defines us.

April 21, 2025 10:55 AM 4 min read
A woman holds a portrait at a memorial for fallen Ukrainian and foreign fighters in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 27, 2024. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
Opinion, Ukraine, Letter to the Editor, Culture, United States, War

When liberty hangs by a thread, it is the courage to stand — not the comfort to retreat — that defines us.

April 21, 2025 10:55 AM 4 min read
Graden Keller
Graden Keller
Founder of kellerconsulting
This audio is created with AI assistance

When the cause of liberty seemed most fragile, and its defenders most alone, a man named Thomas Paine picked up his pen and wrote: “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

It was December 1776, one of the bleakest moments in the American War of Independence. Washington’s army was in retreat. Winter was biting. Desertions soared. Hope was fading. Many believed the cause of American independence was already lost.

But Paine’s pamphlet, “The Crisis,” helped turn the tide. Gen. Washington ordered it read aloud to his soldiers before a desperate assault across the ice-choked Delaware River. The attack succeeded. The war did not end that night. But something far more enduring was rekindled: morale. Resolve. A sense that liberty, even on the brink, was still winnable — and still worth everything.

Paine’s words still ring true — because truth endures. Words do matter.

As an American, I believe deeply in the cause of liberty and in the price it exacts. Not in slogans. Not in partisan posturing. In principle. In practice. In cost. I have wrestled with what liberty truly demands. And I can tell you with certainty: Millions of Americans recognize your struggle not as foreign, but as familiar. Liberty is not a matter of geography. It is a matter of choice and will.

Ukraine is not a proxy. Ukraine is not a chess piece. Ukraine is a sovereign nation defending itself against naked aggression. That matters not just for Europe’s stability, but for the global conscience. It matters to all of us who believe that freedom is not a gift granted by empires, but a right inherent to all people.

Yes, some in my country have grown weary. Others have been misled or distracted. But fatigue is not the same as apathy, and distraction is not the same as abandonment. Many of us are still watching. Still listening. Still believing. Still acting. We understand that Ukraine stands at the front line of a larger, global struggle: not East versus West, but tyranny versus liberty.

As Paine warned in “The Crisis,” “The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

"Dear Ukrainian friends and patriots, you are not just defending your land. You are reminding us, the world, what choosing freedom looks like when the choice comes with consequences, not comfort."

Because here is the hard truth: Freedom is not self-sustaining. It erodes when ignored. It vanishes when taken for granted. It must be renewed by each generation — through vigilance, sacrifice, and the courage to confront evil when it appears.

Combat medic Natalia, 51, trains with the 24th Brigade in eastern Ukraine on March 18, 2025.
Combat medic Natalia, 51, trains with the 24th Brigade in eastern Ukraine on March 18, 2025. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

Paine offered a generational challenge when he wrote: “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” That is why Ukraine’s resistance matters. The test of freedom is not whether it survives prosperity, but whether it survives persecution.

Dear Ukrainian friends and patriots, you are not just defending your land. You are reminding us, the world, what choosing freedom looks like when the choice comes with consequences, not comfort. This is not just Ukraine’s test alone. It is ours — everyone, everywhere — now. The world is not merely witnessing a war. It is deciding, in real time, what it will tolerate and what it will become. Silence is no longer neutral. Indifference is no longer safe. And delay is no longer benign.

Paine did not offer comfort to his readers. He offered conviction. He didn’t promise ease; he insisted on endurance: “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” he declared. “Yet we have this consolation: that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

I do not know how or when this war will end. But I do know this: History will remember the moral courage the Ukrainian people have shown — not just the courage to fight, but the courage to keep fighting when the world’s attention drifts.

As Paine wrote, “I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow brave by reflection.”

You are not only resisting oppression. You are bearing witness, for all who choose to see, to what true liberty demands: sacrifice, unity, grit, and an unbreakable will. And for those of us in America who still believe liberty is not a posture but a duty: we see you. We admire you. We stand beside you.

“Though the flame of liberty may sometimes cease to shine,” Paine reminded us, “the coal can never expire.”

And we will not forget you — not in word, not in deed, not ever.

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

Submit an Opinion
Kyiv’s fate is shaping how Tehran plays the nuclear game
As the United States and Iran engage in renewed nuclear negotiations, the shadow of Ukraine looms large over Tehran’s strategic considerations. Recent indirect talks in Muscat, Oman — facilitated by Omani intermediaries — mark a significant diplomatic step. But Iran’s approach to these talks is deep…
The Kyiv IndependentMohammad Eslami
Graden Keller
Graden Keller
Founder of kellerconsulting
Graden Keller is a global business strategist, advisor, and the founder of kellerconsulting, which has shaped organizations across industries for over four decades. Beyond consulting, Graden has launched and led multiple successful ventures and served as an adjunct professor at the University of Houston and the University of St. Thomas, teaching economics, leadership, and management. He is a guest lecturer at numerous universities, including The Kyiv School of Economics.Read more

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.