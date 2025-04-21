The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Defense Ministry, Drones, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine Defense Industry
Edit post

Ukraine allocating third of defense budget for high-tech weapons production

by Anna Fratsyvir April 21, 2025 1:30 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Ukrainian servicemen of the 22nd Brigade launch a Leleka reconnaissance UAV drone near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry has allocated one-third of its defense budget to production of high-tech weaponry, including drones, electronic warfare systems, and missile technologies, Hlib Kanievskyi, a procurement chief at the ministry, said on April 21.

"Defense procurement today is not only about meeting the needs of the Armed Forces. It is also a powerful driver for the development of the Ukrainian technology sector, especially in the areas of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, and missile technology," said Kanievskyi.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been developing and deploying technological innovations and cutting-edge unmanned systems. Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

In a continued effort to strengthen cooperation with domestic arms manufacturers, the ministry held a working meeting with representatives of companies specializing in drones and other advanced military systems.

The meeting was part of an ongoing dialogue between the government and Ukrainian defense industry players aimed at improving transparency, competition, and efficiency in procurement, the ministry said in a statement.

Kanievskyi said that the unification of technical standards for drones is among the key objectives for 2025. This move is expected to streamline procurement procedures, create a single framework for evaluating products, and accelerate decision-making. Standardization would also enable the ministry to scale up partnerships with trusted suppliers more efficiently.

The ministry is further considering new formats for working with defense contractors. Rather than purchasing individual systems or weapons, Ukraine is exploring contracts for comprehensive solutions that include training, technical support, maintenance, and system upgrades.

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has increasingly turned to innovation and home production. More than 40% of the weapons used on the front line are now produced in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 16.

In the 2025 budget, Ukraine allocated $1.3 billion to defense manufacturing to reduce its reliance on foreign arms deliveries. The government plans to raise over $1 billion this year to support local arms procurement through a so-called Danish model, which means purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian producers.

Ukraine unveils new drone designed to intercept Russian-used Shaheds
According to its designers, the drone has already been deployed in combat and has successfully destroyed more than 20 Shahed-type drones over the past two months.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.