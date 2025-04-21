Ukraine strikes Russian drone launch site in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 operators, General Staff says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force struck a Russian drone launch site near the village of Tetkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast on April 19, Ukraine's General Staff reported on April 21.

The attack killed up to 20 drone operators, the statement read. Russian forces reportedly used the facility to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV (first-person-view) drones.

Russian forces launch hundreds of drones against Ukraine almost every night, targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure.

"Our strike is a tangible response to (Russia's) actions against the Ukrainian army," the General Staff said. "No war crime will go unpunished."

The drone attacks come as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed on April 20 to implement a 30-day ban on long-range drone and missile strikes against civilian infrastructure. The Kremlin did not support Kyiv's proposal.

On April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an Easter truce on the front line, claiming that Russian troops would not engage in combat over the weekend. According to Zelensky, Russia has violated the truce about 3,000 times.