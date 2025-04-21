The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, Cybersecurity, Donald Trump
Edit post

Pentagon denies Hegseth sharing sensitive information in second Signal chat

by Kateryna Hodunova April 21, 2025 3:45 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet seen during the event in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 14, 2025. (Marek Antoni Iwaczuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon denied on April 20 that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared information about strikes on Yemen in a private Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

The Pentagon's statement came after the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing its sources, that Hegseth shared details of the attacks on Yemen on March 15 in the Signal chat. Hegseth reportedly mentioned the schedule of F/A-18 Hornets flights against the Houthis in Yemen.

It was "essentially" the same information that Hegseth shared in another Signal chat, which was accidentally joined by Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine, according to the NYT. Goldberg was reportedly invited to the chat by U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on March 11 — four days before the U.S. military strike on Yemen.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, denied that Hegseth would disseminate sensitive information in the chat, accusing the media of "enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their stories."

"They (the media) relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President's (Donald Trump) agenda," Parnell said. "There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story."

The news highlights the increasing scrutiny surrounding information security among senior officials in the Trump administration. Apart from the attack on Yemen, U.S. officials have also discussed other sensitive topics on Signal, such as peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported in March.

John Ullyot, the former top Defense Department spokesperson, wrote in an op-ed for Politico that the Pentagon has been in "total chaos" under Hegseth's leadership, even suggesting that the official may not last "much longer."

The story about Hegseth also coincides with the Washington Post (WP) reporting an improper transfer of confidential documents to thousands of federal employees, including potentially classified White House floor plans.

The WP's investigation revealed that employees had accidentally shared a Google Drive folder containing confidential documents with the entire General Services Administration (GSA) staff, which totals over 11,200 people. The GSA provides administrative and technological support to most federal bureaucracies and manages the state real estate portfolio.

The file sharing started at least in early 2021, the beginning of the Biden presidency, and continued into the Trump administration, including one exchange as recently as last week, according to the WP.

Nearly 100 days of Trump, and Putin is still calling the shots
It has been nearly 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency and Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukrainian civilians. Despite Trump’s pledge to end the war on “day one,” peace is nowhere in sight. When will the administration acknowledge that it is failing?
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.