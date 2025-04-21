The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Belarus, Border security, Eastern Europe, Migration, NATO, European Union
Edit post

Poland-Belarus border crossings to remain closed, Polish official says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 21, 2025 4:20 AM 2 min read
Polish soldiers survey the construction of a fortification wall at Poland's border with Belarus in Tolcze, Poland, on Jan. 27, 2022. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no "possibility" that Poland will reopen its border checkpoints with Belarus, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on April 19.

On April 5, the Polish Border Guard and Polish media reported that the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border is escalating with "increasing brutality." Belarus and Russia have repeatedly coordinated the arrival of migrants seeking asylum at the EU's eastern border.

Siemoniak noted that Poland would like to open the border with Belarus, but said that the border will remain closed as long as Belarus threatens Poland's border security.

"As long as Belarus behaves this way towards (Poland), I do not see any possibility that anything will change in this area. We would like... for these crossings to be open, for them to function normally," Siemoniak said.

The Polish official condemned Belarus for sending migrants to Poland's border and denounced Belarus's provocations towards Polish border guards.

"(O)n the Belarusian side, we are dealing with the use of migrants, high-profile situations, recently, a uniformed officer threw stones at our border guards, at our cars," he said.

Siemoniak emphasized the need for Poland to protect its border as a member of NATO's eastern flank and noted the responsibility Warsaw holds to protect the Schengen zone's external borders.

"This is not only the border of Poland — it is the border of the European Union, the Schengen zone, and NATO," he said.

The onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022 soured relations between Belarus and Western nations due to Minsk's complacency in Russia's war.

All of Poland's border checkpoints with Belarus, but one, have been closed to passenger traffic.

Poland reported a surge of asylum seekers on its border with Belarus on April 5.

"Tonight there were a lot of attempts to cross the border, probably about 300, all thwarted," Polish Defense Minister Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysh said on April 5.

"It is aimed at attacking Poland, not at trying to find shelter. To cross the border illegally is breaking the law," he added.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow violates ‘Easter truce,’ Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia
Key developments on April 19-20: * Multiple Russian ceasefire violations reported from front line during Easter ceasefire, Zelensky says * Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia * Ukraine advances in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Zelensky says * Republican US Congressman Fitzpatrick visit…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.