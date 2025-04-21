The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Easter, Ceasefire
Edit post

Russia using Easter ceasefire to prepare assault in Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian military says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 21, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
The first recruits under the ‘Contract 18-24’ project undergo initiation in the 92nd Assault Brigade on March 16, 2025 in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Polina Kulish/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used the supposed temporary Easter ceasefire to reinforce positions and prepare for renewed assaults in Kharkiv Oblast, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s 13th National Guard Khartiia Brigade told Suspilne on April 20.

Russia "is actively using the so-called Easter truce to amass personnel," the brigade’s press service said.

"There is a very high likelihood they plan to use this pause as a pretext to resume active offensive operations."

The statement comes as Ukraine accuses Russia of multiple violations of the Easter truce, with Moscow also continuing to reject a broader ceasefire deal supported by Kyiv and Washington.

Although Russian artillery fire has decreased, the spokesperson noted that drone attacks on Ukrainian positions have intensified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the so-called Easter ceasefire on April 19. The Kremlin framed the truce, set to last from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 through midnight on April 21, as a "humanitarian" gesture.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia used the holiday truce to stage nearly 3,000 ceasefire violations, citing briefings from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The violations reportedly included 96 ground assaults, nearly 1,900 artillery strikes, and the deployment of more than 950 first-person-view drones.

Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv Oblast have maintained a strictly defensive posture, responding only to direct Russian attacks to defend troops and hold the line, according to the Khartiia Brigade.

"Our forces are firing only in response (to Russian attacks)," the spokesperson told Suspilne.

Russia has been pressing a new spring offensive in Ukraine’s northeast, with Zelensky warning earlier this month that attacks on Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts are part of broader plans to seize large parts of territory.

"They have not changed their plans," he said, noting a continued Russian focus on Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as well.

According to Zelensky, Russia’s largest tactical gains came in late 2024 but have since stalled amid rising losses.

It has been more than a month since Russia rejected a full 30-day ceasefire suggested by the U.S. administration. Kyiv maintains it is ready for a complete ceasefire if Moscow agrees to reciprocate.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow violates ‘Easter truce,’ Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia
Key developments on April 19-20: * Multiple Russian ceasefire violations reported from front line during Easter ceasefire, Zelensky says * Ukraine brings home 277 POWs in swap with Russia * Ukraine advances in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Zelensky says * Republican US Congressman Fitzpatrick visit…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.