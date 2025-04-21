The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Google, Russian armed forces, Russian Courts
Edit post

Moscow court fines Google for disclosing data on Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova April 21, 2025 7:20 AM 2 min read
A view of Google headquarters in California, United States, on March 23, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court has found Google, owned by U.S. tech giant Alphabet, guilty of disclosing personal data of Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported on April 21.

The ruling reportedly stems from a YouTube video that allegedly revealed both casualty figures and personal details of Russian soldiers killed during the full-scale invasion.

The court found Google guilty under Article 13.41(2) of Russia’s administrative code, which covers the "violation of procedures for restricting access to information that must be limited under Russian law." The company was fined 3.8 million rubles (approximately $45,000), according to the court ruling.

Russia has long pressured foreign tech platforms to remove content it considers illegal, including what it describes as "fakes" about the war in Ukraine. Authorities have routinely issued fines—often relatively small but persistent—against companies they accuse of non-compliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously accused Google of acting as a political instrument of the United States. In December, he claimed the platform was used by then-President Joe Biden’s administration to "score political points."

In April, a Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service, confirmed the identities of 101,833 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona's latest report covers the period from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2025. Since it was last updated at the end of March, 1,882 additional Russian military personnel have been killed.

Trump hopes Russia, Ukraine ‘make a deal this week,’ promises ‘big business’ with US
“Hopefully Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week. Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.