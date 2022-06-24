Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 14, 2022 3:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that it will open a humanitarian corridor for civilians remaining at the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, to the Russian-occupied part of the oblast on June 15. According to the oblast's governor Serhiy Haidai, around 500 civilians, including 40 children, remain at the chemical plant. Recent Russian shelling of Azot caused an oil leak, leading to a large fire on June 11.

