News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Civilian casualties, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
3 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 26, 2025 10:41 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A residential building damaged in a Russian drone attack against Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 26, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The article was updated with the latest casualty figures in Kamianske.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least three people and injured at least 25, including a child, over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 26.

Moscow's forces have intensified their strikes against Ukrainian towns and cities even as Kyiv pushes for an unconditional ceasefire.

Russia launched 114 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as an Onyx anti-ship missile and two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 66 drones, while 31 decoys disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.

A drone attack against the city of Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight killed a man and injured six people, including an 11-year-old girl, officials said. Three apartment buildings and six cars were damaged.

Six more people were injured elsewhere in the region on April 25, and two other men were injured in Russian attacks overnight.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured five, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. This included two people killed and one injured in Yarova.

Five people were injured in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A high-rise building, 12 houses, an outbuilding, and garages were damaged.

A 67-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack against Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.