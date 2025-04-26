The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 947,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 26, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152 mm howitzer after firing it at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 947,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 26.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,711 tanks, 22,320 armored fighting vehicles, 46,051 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,965 artillery systems, 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,897 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Front-line situation not severe enough for Ukraine to be forced to accept Trump’s deal, experts say
Russia is waging small-scale assaults across the entire front, but the situation on the battlefield is nowhere near bad enough for Ukraine to be forced into an unfavorable peace deal, military analysts and soldiers told the Kyiv Independent. Since Ukraine announced the start of the Russian spring offensive in early
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.