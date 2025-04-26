General Staff: Russia has lost 947,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 947,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 26.

The number includes 1,110 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,711 tanks, 22,320 armored fighting vehicles, 46,051 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,965 artillery systems, 1,372 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,145 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,897 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.