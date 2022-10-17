Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 27, 2022 12:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Medvedev: 'Russia has right to use nuclear weapons if necessary'

Dmitry Medvedev, acting deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said Russia would use nuclear weapons "if (Russia) or our allies are attacked with this type of weapon or if aggression with the use of conventional weapons threatens the very existence of our state."

Medvedev added that NATO will never dare to directly intervene in the "conflict" in this scenario because of the fear of "a nuclear apocalypse."

On Sept. 25, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with SBC that U.S. had privately warned Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.

