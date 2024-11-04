Skip to content
News Feed, United Nations, Antonio Guterres, Russia, North Korea, Ukraine
Edit post

UN Secretary General 'very concerned' about reports of North Korean troops in Russia

by Abbey Fenbert November 4, 2024 6:09 AM 2 min read
UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in Doha, Qatar, May 2, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "very concerned" about reports that North Korean troops are currently in Russia, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Guterres, said in a statement issued Nov. 3.

The statement follows recent reports that 8,000 North Korean troops are amassed in Russia's Kursk Oblast and preparing to enter combat alongside Russian forces.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about reports of troops from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) being sent to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone," the statement read.

"This would represent a very dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. Everything must be done to avoid any internationalization of this conflict."

The statement did not confirm reports of North Korean troop activity in Russia, nor did it mention how military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang would be interpreted under the U.N. Charter or current Security Council resolutions.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Russia of violating the U.N. charter by involving Pyongyang in the war, due to existing restrictions on North Korea.

According to the statement, Guterres supports "all meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 1 issued an urgent warning to the international community regarding North Korea, calling on allies to stop "just watching" as the threat from Pyongyang escalates. He has repeatedly appealed to both China and the West to move beyond words and into action.

Guterres garnered criticism from Ukraine when he visited Russia in October to participate in the BRICS summit, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky reportedly then rejected Guterres' attempt to visit Ukraine due to his participation in the summit.  

News Feed

1:10 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks supermarket in Kharkiv, injures 14.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. At least 14 people were wounded, including four police officers, Kharkiv regional police reported.
MORE NEWS

