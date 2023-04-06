Ukraine to co-produce tank shells with Polish Armaments Group

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom and the Polish Armaments Group came to an agreement regarding the production of 125 mm tank shells, Ukroboronprom announced on April 6.

The agreement was reached during President Volodymyr Zelensky's state visit to Warsaw on April 5, the press release said.

According to Ukroboronprom, only Polish cities are currently being considered for new production facilities due to the high-level risk of Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Yurii Husiev, the general director of Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, said in an interview on April 5 that Russia has targeted Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Poland is the second NATO country with whom Ukroboronprom will produce tank projectiles, the conglomerate wrote, along with the Czech Republic, with whom they signed an agreement in early February.