Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia has targeted Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 12:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, General Director Yurii Husiev said in an interview on April 5.

There are currently 119 companies operating under the banner of Ukroboronprom, according to Husiev, making their facilities a prime target for Russian forces.

Despite the challenges, Ukroboronprom has managed to boost its production by partnering with private firms and relocating some of its factories.

"Even though over 150 attacks affected all of our factories, not a single production has ceased. In fact, we are not only continuing operations but also increasing their volume of production," Husiev said.

Ukroboronprom has teamed up with 100 companies that previously had nothing to do with the Armed Forces, according to Husiev. The defense conglomerate is also working with the heads of military oblast administrations to fulfill the needs of the military.

Some of the work includes repairing Soviet-era equipment, "trophies" obtained from the Russian military, as well as old equipment supplied by Ukraine's allies, the general director explained.

Ukrainians are also stepping up to get involved in the defense industry's needs. According to Husiev, more than 12,000 Ukrainians responded to Ukroboronprom job vacancies and the company was able to recruit 6,000 new employees in total.

Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company
The long-running drama over the reform of UkrOboronProm, Ukraine’s problematic state-owned defense production giant, is seeing a new round amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of the country. On March 21, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree initiating the conglomerate’s transformati…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.