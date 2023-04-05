Russia has targeted Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, General Director Yurii Husiev said in an interview on April 5.

There are currently 119 companies operating under the banner of Ukroboronprom, according to Husiev, making their facilities a prime target for Russian forces.

Despite the challenges, Ukroboronprom has managed to boost its production by partnering with private firms and relocating some of its factories.

"Even though over 150 attacks affected all of our factories, not a single production has ceased. In fact, we are not only continuing operations but also increasing their volume of production," Husiev said.

Ukroboronprom has teamed up with 100 companies that previously had nothing to do with the Armed Forces, according to Husiev. The defense conglomerate is also working with the heads of military oblast administrations to fulfill the needs of the military.

Some of the work includes repairing Soviet-era equipment, "trophies" obtained from the Russian military, as well as old equipment supplied by Ukraine's allies, the general director explained.

Ukrainians are also stepping up to get involved in the defense industry's needs. According to Husiev, more than 12,000 Ukrainians responded to Ukroboronprom job vacancies and the company was able to recruit 6,000 new employees in total.