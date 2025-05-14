Zelensky's trust rating rises to 74%, highest since 2023, poll shows

President Volodymyr Zelensky's trust rating increased from 69% in March to 74% in the first half of May, while 22% of respondents said they do not trust the Ukrainian leader, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.

This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.

The institute carried out the survey as the Ukrainian leader is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 15 in Turkey for peace talks.

Compared to the March poll, the level of trust in the president has increased by 5%, while the level of distrust has decreased from 28% to 22%. A trust-distrust balance is +52%. Researchers also noted that Zelensky enjoyed confidence in all regions across Ukraine.

The poll was conducted from May 2 to May 12 among 1,010 citizens over 18 years of age living in the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Russia invited Ukraine to direct talks in Istanbul after rejecting calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire backed by Europe, Ukraine, and the United States. Zelensky accepted the invitation and said he was ready to personally meet Putin in Turkey on May 15.

The Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's participation but said Russia would dispatch a delegation.

The meeting between Zelensky and Putin, if it occurs, could signal a breakthrough in stalled diplomatic efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

The last and only face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin occurred in December 2019 in Paris under the Normandy Format. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, there have been no direct meetings between the two.