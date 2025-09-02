KI logo
Ukrainian soldier tortured by Russia disappears from Dnipro hospital

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine's National Guard soldier Vladyslav, 33, survived after Russian forces slit his throat and threw him into a pit, believing he was dead. (Screenshot of the video/Suspilne)

National Guard soldier Vladyslav Nahornyi, who survived torture by Russian forces, disappeared from a hospital in Dnipro on Aug. 30, police spokesperson Hanna Starchevska told Hromadske on Sept. 2.

The 33-year-old soldier was captured near Pokrovsk several weeks ago after his brigade lost a position. He later described how Russian troops mutilated fellow captives before slitting his throat and throwing him into a pit with seven others, believing them all dead.

Nahornyi was the only survivor, managing to crawl for five days back to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Admitted to a Dnipropetrovsk Oblast hospital on Aug. 17 in critical condition, he had lost large amounts of blood and suffered festering wounds. His wife reported his disappearance after he left the hospital without warning. Police have launched a search.

Nahornyi, unable to speak after surgery, documented his ordeal in a diary. He wrote that Russian soldiers gouged out eyes, cut off lips, ears, and noses, and mutilated male prisoners.

His case highlights mounting evidence of systematic war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners. Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported in July that at least 273 Ukrainian POWs have been executed by Russia during captivity in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

UkraineRussiaWarTortureUkrainian POWsPrisoners of war
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

