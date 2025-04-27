The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Luhansk Oblast, Partisans, Sabotage
Edit post

Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway in occupied Luhansk Oblast, group claims

by Abbey Fenbert April 27, 2025 6:53 AM 1 min read
A transformer cabinet in flames along a railway in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast on April 27, 2025. (Atesh / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway in occupied Luhansk Oblast, disrupting Russian logistics, the group claimed in a Telegram post on April 27.

Operatives with the group destroyed a transformer cabinet on a railway near the town of Stanytsia Luhanska, Atesh said. Occupying Russian troops reportedly use the railroad to transport military personnel and supplies.

The sabotage operation disrupted Russian supply lines and led to delays in the delivery of equipment and spare parts, the partisan group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Partisans reported similar attacks on railroads in occupied Crimea and in Russia's Smolensk Oblast in March.

Luhansk Oblast remains almost entirely occupied by Russian forces. It is one of five partially occupied Ukrainian territories at the center of ongoing U.S.-brokered ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Kyiv denies Russia’s claim of Kursk Oblast recapture, as Moscow confirms North Korea role
Russian forces have fully retaken the territory of Kursk Oblast, the Russian border region partially held by Ukraine since last August, the Kremlin claims.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.