Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway in occupied Luhansk Oblast, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway in occupied Luhansk Oblast, disrupting Russian logistics, the group claimed in a Telegram post on April 27.

Operatives with the group destroyed a transformer cabinet on a railway near the town of Stanytsia Luhanska, Atesh said. Occupying Russian troops reportedly use the railroad to transport military personnel and supplies.

The sabotage operation disrupted Russian supply lines and led to delays in the delivery of equipment and spare parts, the partisan group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Partisans reported similar attacks on railroads in occupied Crimea and in Russia's Smolensk Oblast in March.

Luhansk Oblast remains almost entirely occupied by Russian forces. It is one of five partially occupied Ukrainian territories at the center of ongoing U.S.-brokered ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.