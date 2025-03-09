Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway line in occupied Crimea, group claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway line linking parts of occupied Crimea with the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, disrupting Russian supply lines, the group claimed via Telegram on March 9.

An operative burned down a relay cabinet near the village of Stolbove in occupied Crimea, Atesh said, posting undated video footage of the alleged sabotage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The operation aimed to disrupt Russian military logistics, Atesh reported. The targeted railway connected occupied Crimea with parts of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a sabotage of a railway cabinet relay near the village of Stolbove in occupied Crimea. Video published on March 9, 2025. (Atesh/Telegram)

"Equipment transport via railway is delayed, causing supply issues for the occupiers," the group said in a statement posted on social media.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. The group reported a similar action against a railway in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Nov. 16.

In October 2024, Russian troops reportedly renewed their attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Kyiv previously warned of a potential Russian push in the southern region, just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.







