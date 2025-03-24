The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Atesh partisans sabotage railway line in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, group claims

by Sonya Bandouil March 24, 2025 3:15 AM 1 min read
Alleged damage from a sabotaged railway line in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, on March 23. (Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway line in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward Bryansk and the Kursk Oblast, the group claimed via Telegram on March 23.

An operative destroyed a transformer cabinet on the railway, causing logistical delays for Russian forces on the front line, Atesh reported.

"We will keep striking targets in Russia and passing intelligence to the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the group said in a statement on social media.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh movement regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

On March 9, the group sabotaged a railway line linking parts of occupied Crimea with the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, disrupting Russian supply lines.

Ukraine destroys 2 diesel trains in Russia, military intelligence source says
Two diesel trains were disabled in Russia as a result of Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) operations, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on March 8.
