Atesh partisans sabotage railway line in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, group claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway line in Russia's Smolensk Oblast, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward Bryansk and the Kursk Oblast, the group claimed via Telegram on March 23.

An operative destroyed a transformer cabinet on the railway, causing logistical delays for Russian forces on the front line, Atesh reported.

"We will keep striking targets in Russia and passing intelligence to the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the group said in a statement on social media.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh movement regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

On March 9, the group sabotaged a railway line linking parts of occupied Crimea with the front line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, disrupting Russian supply lines.