Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ihor Kolomoisky, Ukraine, Business, Corruption, Murder
Edit post

Kolomoisky remanded in custody until July 7 in murder case

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2024 5:00 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky during the court session on Sept. 15, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Kyiv court on May 9 authorized an arrest warrant for oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky in a murder case.

He will be in custody until July 7 without the right of bail.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most infamous business tycoons, was arrested on Sept. 2 for alleged fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. He is the wealthiest businessman to have landed behind bars in Ukraine's independent history.

On May 8, the Prosecutor General's Office announced he was also suspected of ordering the murder of the head of a law firm more than 20 years ago in Crimea.

After the lawyer refused Kolomoisky's demands to annul a decision made at a shareholders' meeting, the oligarch allegedly hired contract killers to assassinate him, according to the investigation.

Kolomoisky has denied the accusation.

The National Police, who say they now have "indisputable evidence" of Kolomoisky's guilt in the case, wrote in a press release that the assassination attempt happened in the Crimean town of Feodosia in August 2003.

Four men attacked the lawyer, beating him and stabbing him, according to the investigators.

He survived the attack after his wife intervened and received life-saving medical care, according to the police. The men were later arrested and sentenced to prison.

A separate investigation was opened to determine who ordered the lawyer's murder.

On May 8, Ukrainian law enforcement officially announced that Kolomoisky was suspected of ordering the assassination. If found guilty, he may be sentenced to between 15 years in jail and life imprisonment.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter
News from Ukraine in your inbox


Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.