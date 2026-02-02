KI logo
Russia

Explosions, fire reported overnight in Russia's Belgorod region

1 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Explosions, fire reported overnight in Russia's Belgorod region
Fire and smoke rise from a home following an alleged overnight drone attack Feb. 2, 2026, in Stary Oskol, a city in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. (Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported overnight Feb. 2 in Russia's Belgorod region, where officials said an alleged Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in the city of Stary Oskol.

Local residents reported hearing at least six loud blasts in the city's northern and northeastern areas and seeing bright flashes in the sky.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked Stary Oskol, igniting a fire at residential home.

Become a member – go ad‑free

He also reported that an exploding drone shattered windows in more than three apartment buildings.

Emergency service workers were on site, Gladkov said. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

‘Unprovoked terrorist strike’ — Russia attacks bus carrying Ukrainian civilian miners, killing at least 12, injuring 16
Russia launched a mass attack, targeting mines of DTEK, Ukraine’s biggest private energy firm, the company said. One of the strikes hit a service bus in the town of Ternivka, which was transporting miners after their shift.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
WarBelgorodBelgorod OblastDrone attack
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, February 2
Sunday, February 1
Poland closes airspace after Belarusian balloon incursion.

Polish authorities temporarily closed the airspace along the northern part of Poland's border with Belarus overnight on Jan. 30-31 after unidentified objects — believed to be Belarusian smuggling balloons — were detected in the region.

Saturday, January 31
Show More

Editors' Picks