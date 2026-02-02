Explosions, fire reported overnight in Russia's Belgorod region

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported overnight Feb. 2 in Russia's Belgorod region, where officials said an alleged Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in the city of Stary Oskol.

Local residents reported hearing at least six loud blasts in the city's northern and northeastern areas and seeing bright flashes in the sky.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that Ukrainian drones attacked Stary Oskol, igniting a fire at residential home.

He also reported that an exploding drone shattered windows in more than three apartment buildings.

Emergency service workers were on site, Gladkov said. No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.