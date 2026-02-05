Power, heating outages reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast following missile attack

Blackouts and heating outages were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 6 following a reported missile attack that damaged key energy infrastructure, including a thermal power plant and an electrical substation.

Local Telegram channels reported multiple impacts on the Frunzenskaya substation in the village of Dragunskoe, which had reportedly been targeted earlier the same day by drones.

Missiles were reportedly later seen heading toward the Belgorod thermal power plant, triggering widespread electricity, heating, and water outages across parts of the region.

“There is serious damage. I went to the scene,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said in a statement.

Residents also reported disruptions to television and communications services following the strikes.

The alleged outages follow a separate blackout in Belgorod on Feb. 3, when local authorities and residents said electricity and communications were also cut across the city and surrounding areas.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.