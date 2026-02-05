KI logo
Power, heating outages reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast following missile attack

2 min read
by Sonya Bandouil
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)

Blackouts and heating outages were reported in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast overnight on Feb. 6 following a reported missile attack that damaged key energy infrastructure, including a thermal power plant and an electrical substation.

Local Telegram channels reported multiple impacts on the Frunzenskaya substation in the village of Dragunskoe, which had reportedly been targeted earlier the same day by drones.

Missiles were reportedly later seen heading toward the Belgorod thermal power plant, triggering widespread electricity, heating, and water outages across parts of the region.

“There is serious damage. I went to the scene,” Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, said in a statement.

Residents also reported disruptions to television and communications services following the strikes.

The alleged outages follow a separate blackout in Belgorod on Feb. 3, when local authorities and residents said electricity and communications were also cut across the city and surrounding areas.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

