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Ukrainian missile strike on Russia's Belgorod disrupts power, water supply across city, official says

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by Abbey Fenbert
Ukrainian missile strike on Russia's Belgorod disrupts power, water supply across city, official says
Smoke and flames rise over the Russian city of Belgorod overnight on July 4, following a reported Ukrainian missile strike on the city. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Ukraine launched an overnight attack on the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding region on July 4, striking key infrastructure and causing widespread blackouts, according to eyewitnesses and acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev.

The regional center faced "massive strikes" overnight, Shuvaev reported.

"In Belgorod, infrastructure objects were damaged, as a result of which disruptions in the supply of electricity and water were recorded," he said. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Several infrastructure facilities caught fire in the attack, Shuvaev said, without disclosing details about the targets.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Belgorod was struck by a missile, and a missile threat was declared in the region. Footage and photographs published on local Telegram channels indicated a possible attack on the Luch thermal power plant, which has previously been targeted in Ukrainian strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine has previously targeted the border region of Belgorod Oblast with drones and missiles, damaging energy infrastructure in an effort to return the full-scale war to Russia. Locals reported on July 2 that Ukraine attacked an energy equipment plant in Belgorod.

Belgorod lies approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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