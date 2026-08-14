Ukrainians rally again for Fedorov reinstatement as organizers 'disappointed' in Zelensky's silence

Protesters gathered in central Kyiv on Aug. 14 for another rally demanding that President Volodymyr Zelensky reinstate former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as the president's silence on the issue fuels frustration among demonstrators.

Several hundreds took to the streets of the capital, a notably lower number than when the protests first started in mid-July after Fedorov was removed from his post during a chaotic government reshuffle.

Although Zelensky later dismissed then-Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, fulfilling one of the protesters' main demands, he has refused to restore Fedorov as defense minister.

"The president has maximally disappointed me with his silence, especially considering that the lack of communication has effectively become the trigger for these protests," Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a war veteran and one of the protest organizers, said on social media.

The new gathering comes as the Ukrainian parliament is set to return from its summer recess on Aug. 18, with protesters waiting to see whether Zelensky will officially nominate acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara to the position.

Some people close to the situation believe Zelensky could avoid putting Khmara's candidacy to a vote in an effort not to further inflame public anger.

Koziatynskyi also urges people to join a march in central Kyiv on Aug. 16.

Ukrainians rally in Kyiv on Aug. 14, 2026, as protests demanding that President Volodymyr Zelensky reinstate former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov continue. (Tim Zadorozhnyy/The Kyiv Independent)

No resolution in sight

Fedorov had become one of Ukraine's most popular government officials during his tenure, overseeing major reforms and high-profile initiatives aimed at strengthening the military. His proposals won support among many Ukrainians, making his sudden dismissal surprising for the public.

Zelensky has never provided a detailed explanation for removing Fedorov. Instead, he has pointed to an alleged conflict between Fedorov and Syrskyi.

The president eventually dismissed Syrskyi and appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a respected commander, as his successor. The decision was welcomed by many Ukrainians, and some subsequent protests appeared to draw smaller crowds.

Still, it did not resolve the dispute.

Protesters continued to demand Fedorov's reinstatement. Thousands gathered in a Kyiv park on July 31 before marching through the city center as part of what organizers called a "march for dialogue and reforms in defense."

The size of that demonstration showed that opposition to Fedorov's dismissal had not completely disappeared after Syrskyi's removal.

However, the protests subsequently lost some momentum, with smaller groups of around 100 or more people continuing to gather in the square each day.

Zelensky has largely avoided engaging directly with the demonstrations while continuing to address Fedorov's future.

The president said on July 21 he had offered Fedorov "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

According to a person close to Zelensky, the proposal envisioned either making Fedorov a deputy prime minister for military innovations or appointing him to lead Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate.

Fedorov has rejected those options, making clear that he wants to return only as defense minister.