Belgorod power plant hit as overnight drone wave hits multiple Russian regions, officials say

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

A drone strike damaged the Luch thermal power plant in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast overnight on Dec. 15, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said, as Russia reported intercepting 146 drones in an overnight wave that it said hit at least 12 regions.

The plant supplies about 10% of Belgorod’s heat, and the oblast borders Ukraine and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Footage of the aftermath published by the local outlet Pepel and geolocated by Astra OSINT showed the plant was struck during the night. Gladkov said “serious damage” was reported to engineering infrastructure and that no injuries were reported.

The strike was part of a broader overnight drone campaign that affected at least 12 Russian regions. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 146 drones were intercepted overnight. The ministry later reported that an additional 16 drones were shot down around 8:30 a.m., extending the attacks into the morning hours.

In Rostov Oblast, local authorities reported damage to residential buildings and a high-voltage power line in the Kamensky district, Meduza reported. Water pumping stations were shut down, leaving several communities without access to water.

Astra suggested that one of the possible intended targets may have been a local branch of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant, located roughly 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the affected area.

"The fire’s epicenter is located in a private housing sector, approximately near house No. 128 on Naberezhnaya Street. About two kilometers across the Don River lies the Rostov branch of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant," Astra said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported damage or any casualties.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck targets deep inside Russia in an effort to weaken its military capabilities and undermine its wartime economy.