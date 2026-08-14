Ukraine hits back at Russia's 'you'll be frozen' social media taunt

Ukraine and Russia exchanged fire on social media on Aug. 14, as Kyiv responded to a cynical post from the Kremlin's Defense Ministry that taunted Ukrainian civilians ahead of winter.

In a post on Telegram, the Defense Ministry displayed an image of three Shahed-type drones with the caption: "Like snow on your head." Below the image, the post read: "In winter you will be 'frozen.'"

Russia's Defense Ministry posted another threat to Ukraine saying "you'll get a freeze this winter," with an image of Shaheds captioned "like snow on your head." pic.twitter.com/4ZsCifhv5p — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) August 14, 2026

The post references Russia's previous attempts to destroy civilian power generation and heating infrastructure in Ukraine, which aimed to make major cities such as the capital Kyiv uninhabitable, particularly over last winter.

International humanitarian law labels such deliberate strikes against civilian infrastructure as war crimes. The post had nearly 22,000 positive reactions from Telegram users.

In response, the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted an image of a burning Russian oil refinery, with the caption, "Let's warm up by the fire of Russian refineries," referencing Ukraine's ongoing deep-strike campaign against Russia's oil industry.

Ukraine's StratCom responded to Russia's Defense Ministry threat about "winter freeze" for Ukraine by saying they'll "warm up by the fires of Russian oil refineries." https://t.co/fKEoSpIgoA pic.twitter.com/Zj3QPRRwiJ — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) August 14, 2026

Ukraine's campaign has seen a succession of dramatic drone and missile strikes against Russian oil refineries and storage depots.

The campaign severely damaged Russia's ability to both refine and export oil products, and led to significant shortages across the country.

The Ukrainian arms company Fire Point, whose missiles and drones have played a significant role in Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries and logistics infrastructure, also got in on the social media action.

Let’s talk about winter after autumn pic.twitter.com/l8J5FQyYEI — Fire Point (@FirePointUA) August 14, 2026