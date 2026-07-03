Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian energy equipment plant in Belgorod.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly carried out an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod overnight on July 3, striking an energy equipment plant, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted to social media purport to show flames emanating from the Energomash Belgorod plant — a key manufacturer in Russia's energy supply chain. The plant reportedly produces equipment for Russia's power plants, as well as its oil and gas sector, among other materials.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear as smoke was seen billowing over the city following the reported attack.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strike.

While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used in the reported attack, Kyiv has heavily relied on domestically-produced drones for strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Over the last several months, Ukraine has intensified strikes against energy facilities in occupied Crimea, as well as other occupied territories, as Kyiv seeks to isolate the peninsula from mainland Russia and cut off crucial military supply routes.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) said it struck 12 power substations and one gas distribution station in Russian-occupied territories during a 48-hour operation on July 1-2.

The city of Belgorod has been a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks given its proximity to the front line. The city lies approximately 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The reported attack comes as Kyiv also continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the strikes, Russia has also been facing a growing fuel shortage exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. A vast majority of Russian regions have imposed restrictions on fuel sales, with many Russians taking to social media to report hours-long wait times to refuel at service stations.







