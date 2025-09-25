Major Russian chemical plant reportedly halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack

Ukrainian drones struck a chemical plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Sept. 25, sparking a fire and forcing an evacuation, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported.

Regional officials confirmed that debris from the attack ignited a blaze covering 50 square meters (540 square feet) and that roughly 140 employees were moved to a protective shelter.

Authorities did not name the facility, but Astra identified it as EuroChem-Belorechensk Fertilizers, one of the largest fertilizer producers in southern Russia.

EuroChem-Belorechensk specializes in nitrogen and complex fertilizers but also produces phosphorus-based products and sulfuric acid, a key component in ammunition manufacturing.

According to unnamed sources cited by Astra, the facility halted its operations after the drone attack.

Residents of Belorechensk in the Krasnodar region report explosions pic.twitter.com/kLpGOfEZqm — ASTRA (@ASTRA_PRESS) September 25, 2025

Reuters previously reported that five Russian chemical companies, including EuroChem, supplied over 75% of the chemicals used in the country's explosives and gunpowder factories since the start of the war

While the European Union and the United Kingdom sanctioned EuroChem's founder, Andrey Melnichenko, in 2022, the company itself has not been directly targeted.

EuroChem remains central to Russia's agricultural and industrial sectors.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones over Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, occupied Crimea, and over the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Krasnodar Krai, located just across the Kerch Strait from occupied Crimea, has become a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes due to its role in supporting Russia's war effort.

The attack came one day after Ukraine struck the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, damaging the local office of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates a major export oil pipeline.