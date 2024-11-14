Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian war crimes, War crimes, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian soldiers murdered civilian in Donetsk Oblast village, prosecutors say

by Boldizsar Gyori November 14, 2024 3:55 PM 1 min read
Footage of an unarmed Ukrainian woman shortly before being shot dead by Russian soldiers in Terny, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 10, 2024. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian soldiers shot dead an unarmed woman walking on the street of the front-line village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on Nov. 14.

Numerous cases of Russian troops murdering or abusing civilians have surfaced since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022, underscoring the humanitarian disaster wrought by the war.

Pictures shared on the prosecutor's office's Telegram channel show a woman in a pink jacket walking on the outskirts of the village, with a subsequent picture showing her lying on the ground with her face in the mud.

"Russian soldiers saw a local resident walking down the street along the houses destroyed by the enemy. The soldiers opened fire on the woman. A shot from small arms killed the civilian," the statement read.

According to the prosecutors, the killing took place on Nov. 10. Ukrainian authorities have launched a war crime investigation.

Terny is a front-line village in northern Donetsk Oblast, some 35 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the city of Sloviansk.

Russia has committed 137,000 war crimes in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the United for Justice conference in Kyiv in September.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced in June that it had issued arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu, Russia's former defense minister, and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, for intentionally harming civilians and other charges related to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023 over the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
Most popular

News Feed

9:00 AM

I can't imagine Trump abandoning Ukraine, Polish president says.

"President Donald Trump — I cannot imagine that he would allow Russia to destroy Ukraine, a Ukraine in which the United States, in which the American taxpayer, for whose money President Donald Trump will soon be held accountable when he takes office, has invested such huge amounts,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.
5:04 AM

Senate Republicans pick John Thune as new majority leader.

In previous statements, Thune has expressed support for Ukraine, including backing continued U.S. aid to Kyiv amid a Republican-led congressional obstruction campaign. Recently, he has promised to cooperate with President-elect Donald Trump.
12:36 AM  (Updated: )

Trump nominates loyal backer Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Republican Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida as the next U.S. attorney general. Gaetz's selection will need further confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Editors' Picks

