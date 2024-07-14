Skip to content
Ukrainian gymnast wins World Challenge Cup in Romania

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 14, 2024 11:58 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk wins World Challenge Cup in Romania (Ukrainian Gymnastic Federation/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup in Romania on July 14, the Ukrainian Gymnastic Federation announced.

"Our Ukrainian gymnast won gold in the ribbon final, receiving a score of 32.900," the federation wrote in a Facebook post.

The World Challenge Cup was held on July 12-14 in Cluj-Napoca, and it was the "last chance" for gymnasts to "test routines in front of the judges," according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Sixteen-year-old Onofriichuk is a 2024 European hoop bronze medalist. She will be among the athletes representing Ukraine at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, the smallest number in the history of the country's participation in the games, as Russia's war has damaged or destroyed sports facilities and frequent air raid alerts interrupt training.

Apart from Onofriichuk, Ukrainian gymnasts Mariia Vysochanska, Diana Baeva, Alina Melnyk, Kira Shyrykina, and Valeria Peremeta, won bronze in the team competitions, finishing third in the final and scoring 33.850, the Ukrainian Gymnastic Federation wrote in a separate post.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh on July 7 set a new world record in women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris, becoming the first woman to clear 2.10 meters.

Ukraine calls for ban on Russian athletes at Olympics due to evidence of non-neutrality
Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Sports Ministry called on July 5 for Russian athletes to be barred from participating in the upcoming Olympics in Paris due to evidence of their support for the Russian military, violating neutrality rules.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
