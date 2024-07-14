Ukrainian gymnast wins World Challenge Cup in Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won a gold medal at the World Challenge Cup in Romania on July 14, the Ukrainian Gymnastic Federation announced.

"Our Ukrainian gymnast won gold in the ribbon final, receiving a score of 32.900," the federation wrote in a Facebook post.

The World Challenge Cup was held on July 12-14 in Cluj-Napoca, and it was the "last chance" for gymnasts to "test routines in front of the judges," according to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Sixteen-year-old Onofriichuk is a 2024 European hoop bronze medalist. She will be among the athletes representing Ukraine at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Only 140 Ukrainian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, the smallest number in the history of the country's participation in the games, as Russia's war has damaged or destroyed sports facilities and frequent air raid alerts interrupt training.

Apart from Onofriichuk, Ukrainian gymnasts Mariia Vysochanska, Diana Baeva, Alina Melnyk, Kira Shyrykina, and Valeria Peremeta, won bronze in the team competitions, finishing third in the final and scoring 33.850, the Ukrainian Gymnastic Federation wrote in a separate post.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh on July 7 set a new world record in women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris, becoming the first woman to clear 2.10 meters.