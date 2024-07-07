Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sport, High jump, Culture, Ukraine, France, Paris
Edit post

Ukrainian high jumper sets new world record at Paris Diamond League

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2024 6:40 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh reacts after beating the world record in the women's high jump event during the "Meeting de Paris" Diamond League athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris on July 7, becoming the first woman to clear 2.10 meters.

The previous high jump record had stood since 1987 when Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova cleared 2.09 meters.

Mahuchikh raised the bar to 2.07 meters and cleared it on her second attempt, setting a new Ukrainian record. She then set the bar at 2.10 meters—one centimeter higher than Kostadinova's long-standing world record from the 1987 World Championships—and cleared it on her first try.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07m and maybe 2.10m,” said Mahuchikh. “Finally, I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh reacts after beating the world record in the women's high jump event during the "Meeting de Paris" Diamond League athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on July 7, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Dnipro-born Mahuchikh is the 2022- 2022 World Indoor Championships gold medalist and 2023 World Championships gold medalist.

Back in the 2022 Diamond League held in Brussels, she jumped 2.05 meters — her outdoor personal record.

According to Suspilne Sports media outlet, Mahuchikh is the third female athlete in history to have two jumps of 2.07 meters or higher.

Ukrainian national team wins 5 medals at European Aquatics Championship
The Ukrainian national team performed strongly at the European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade, securing five medals, including two gold.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.