Ukrainian high jumper sets new world record at Paris Diamond League

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in women's high jump at the Diamond League in Paris on July 7, becoming the first woman to clear 2.10 meters.

The previous high jump record had stood since 1987 when Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova cleared 2.09 meters.

Mahuchikh raised the bar to 2.07 meters and cleared it on her second attempt, setting a new Ukrainian record. She then set the bar at 2.10 meters—one centimeter higher than Kostadinova's long-standing world record from the 1987 World Championships—and cleared it on her first try.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07m and maybe 2.10m,” said Mahuchikh. “Finally, I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh reacts after beating the world record in the women's high jump event during the "Meeting de Paris" Diamond League athletics meeting at the Charlety Stadium in Paris on July 7, 2024. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Dnipro-born Mahuchikh is the 2022- 2022 World Indoor Championships gold medalist and 2023 World Championships gold medalist.

Back in the 2022 Diamond League held in Brussels, she jumped 2.05 meters — her outdoor personal record.

According to Suspilne Sports media outlet, Mahuchikh is the third female athlete in history to have two jumps of 2.07 meters or higher.