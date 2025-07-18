Ukrainian forces 'steadfastly' holding defenses near Pokrovsk, commander-in-chief says

Ukrainian soldiers are fending off attempts by Russian infantry groups to break through Ukraine's defenses in the front-line city of Pokrosk, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on July 18.

Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast remains one of the most heavily contested battlegrounds of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine. In June, Syrskyi said it was "the hottest spot along the entire 1,200-kilometer front line."

Syrskyi said he briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky about front-line operations on July 18, with particular focus on Pokrovsk.

"The enemy continues to use small infantry groups, but they are powerless in their attempts to capture Pokrovsk," Syrskyi reported.

"Today, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break through to the city, but was exposed and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Our Pokrovsk continues to hold its defenses steadfastly."

The army is requesting additional weapons and military equipment, particularly long-range weapons, Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi's report comes as Russian troops threaten to cut off logistics routes from the city of Dobropillia to the north of Pokrovsk, after gaining ground in eastern Pokrovsk during the spring.

Russia has been escalating assaults in the Pokrovsk sector in recent weeks as it attempts to break through to neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Syrskyi reported in June that Russia had amassed 111,000 troops near the city.

Ukraine has been largely on the defensive in the east, with Russia steadily pushing forward as its summer offensive grinds on.

Ukrainian and Western military experts believe Russia will have the opportunity to scale up its offensive operations during the 50 days U.S. President Donald Trump gave Moscow to come to a ceasefire settlement. Russia could realistically advance closer to both Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast in the coming weeks.

