Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault on border checkpoint in Kharkiv Oblast, kill 'more than ten' soldiers, military says

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault on the Hoptivka border checkpoint in Kharkiv Oblast, preventing an attempted breach along the frontier with Russia, Viacheslav Zadorenko, the Derhachi City Military Administration head, reported on Aug. 4.

The village of Hoptivka lies on the Ukrainian-Russian border, adjacent to Russia's Belgorod Oblast. Russian forces frequently target Ukrainian settlements near the border in efforts to push deeper into frontier areas.

Zadorenko confirmed that Russian forces attempted to seize the checkpoint, but the attack was unsuccessful, and Hoptivka remains under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian troops from the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade killed more than ten Russian soldiers, forcing dozens of others to retreat across the border into Russia, Zadorenko said.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Following the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast by Ukrainian forces in 2022, Russia continued its efforts to regain ground through renewed attacks.

In 2024, Russian forces escalated fighting in the northern part of the region, launching a major offensive on the border town of Vovchansk.

Several settlements along the frontier in this area remain under Russian occupation.