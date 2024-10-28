Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast, Vovchansk, War
Edit post

Almost 80% of Vovchansk's buildings destroyed, damaged in Russian attacks, analysis says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 28, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
In this screengrab taken from aerial video footage, smoke rises from Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, which has been under heavy bombardment daily since Russia launched a new offensive in the region, on May 17, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Almost 80% of buildings in Vovchansk have been destroyed or damaged after Russia launched its offensive against the town, a joint investigation by Bellingcat and AFP published on Oct. 28 showed.

The once 17,000-strong town, located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border in Kharkiv Oblast, became heavily contested following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Vovchansk endured a Russian occupation until the 2022 autumn Ukrainian counter-offensive liberated the town, only to face heavy fighting again after Russia began a new push in May 2024, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

Talking to journalists, the civilians recounted harrowing stories of escape from Russian occupiers, who, on occasion, deliberately targeted civilians during their attempts to flee.

According to the report, a library, a school, and a church were among the many destroyed buildings.

Some 60% of all buildings in the town were destroyed, and 18% were partially damaged, Bellingcat and AFP said, citing satellite imagery. As of late September, only 22% of the buildings remained intact.

Despite Russia’s surprise assault in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

Since then, the intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors in Ukraine's east near Pokrovsk, Vuhledar, and Toretsk.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian tactics usually entail flattening towns and villages with artillery barrages and bombs before moving in to "capture" the ruined settlements.

For example, no buildings were left intact in the Donetsk Oblast town of Toretsk as a result of the Russian onslaught, Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Oct. 14.

Land on fire: Russia’s offensive in Donetsk Oblast brings destruction to new towns (Photos)
Since February, Russian forces have steadily advanced across multiple sectors of the front in Donetsk Oblast. They have occupied villages previously liberated by Ukraine, wiped out entire towns, and introduced new threats to the region’s overall defense. Alongside Chasiv Yar, Niu York, and other to…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Ivanchenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.