KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov promoted to battalion commander

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov promoted to battalion commander
Oleh Sentsov (Facebook)

Ukrainian filmmaker and activist Oleh Sentsov has been appointed commander of a battalion in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Suspilne reported on Sept. 14.

Sentsov now leads a battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura,” according to reports.

“When Russia recognizes this war as a mistake, when Russia is ready to give up our territory, to say that we were wrong, sorry, we will repent all our lives. This will be a victory for me. I believe that this day will come," Sentsov said at the YES conference in Kyiv.

He joined the Armed Forces in March 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

There, he rose through the ranks from platoon commander to assault company commander, to eventually battalion commander.

Sentsov has fought in several major battles, including near Avdiivka, and sustained multiple injuries.

In 2023, he confirmed publicly that he had been wounded and treated in a hospital for a concussion before returning to the front lines.

Sentsov was one of the most high-profile political prisoners held by Russia. He was arrested in Crimea in 2014 by the Russian authorities on the occupied peninsula and later sentenced to 20 years in prison for so-called "terrorism," charges internationally recognized to have been politically motivated. He was released in 2019 during a prisoner swap.

Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko released after four years of Russian detention
Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko was released on June 22 after more than four years in Russian imprisonment, and has left Russian-occupied Crimea.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Article image
UkrainePolitical PrisonersUkrainian armed forcesCulture
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 15
Monday, September 15
Russia tests NATO defenses | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down Russia’s largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine, as well as the shocking incursion of Russian drones into Poland, which marked the first direct NATO engagement with Moscow since the full-scale invasion began.

Show More

Editors' Picks