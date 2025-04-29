Ukrainian drones reportedly target Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod oblasts in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast overnight on April 29, Governor Gleb Nikitin said.

Nikitin claimed the drone attack had been repelled above two districts in the region, with no consequences reported.

Russian Telegram channel Shot, reportedly close to Russian security forces, reported explosions in Ryazan, claiming that drones may have targeted an oil refinery.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down 91 Ukrainian drones, including eight over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and 11 over Ryazan Oblast.

Drones were also downed in Kursk, Oryol, Moscow, Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk oblasts, and in Russian-occupied Crimea, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian forces have not yet commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Dzerzhinsk lies around 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border, while Ryazan is around 500 kilometers (310 miles) away.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

In the meantime, Russia continues regularly targeting Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 37 of the 100 attack and decoy drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-seven decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.