Drones reportedly strike targets in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A substation was struck by drones in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and explosions were heard in several cities across Crimea overnight on April 14, Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

A fire broke out at an electric substation in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following a drone strike, leaving parts of the city without power, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, in Crimea, explosions were heard in the cities of Simferopol, Feodosia, and Kerch as drones struck targets on the peninsula in an attack that lasted several hours.

The reports could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

An oil pumping station in Krymsk, Krasnodar Krai, and several targets inside Russian-occupied territories were struck by Ukrainian drones overnight on April 9, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

In the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, logistics depots near Mykilske, a drone depot near Orlynske, and a Tor M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Kalchynivka were hit.

In Luhansk Oblast, a logistics depot in Perevalsk and an ammunition depot in the Trudove area were also struck.