Ukraine’s UN envoy: Security Council to meet over North Korea supplying missiles to Russia

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2024 3:33 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of the U.N. Security Council will discuss North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia on Jan. 10, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya announced on Twitter.

"The issue of North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and their use against Ukraine will be the subject of discussion on January 10, at a meeting convened in coordination with Ukraine by partner members of the Security Council," Kyslytsya stated.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's statement that the U.S. has new information about the weapons Russia receives from third countries to support its destruction of Ukraine. According to Thomas-Greenfield, North Korea recently transferred ballistic missile launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles to Russia.

Late last month, on Dec. 30, Russian forces launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles over Ukraine. Then, on Jan. 2, Russian troops launched several North Korean ballistic missiles over Ukraine.

Kyslytsya emphasized that the U.S. believes Russia will use additional missiles from North Korea to "destroy more of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and kill Ukrainian civilians."

The Pyongyang-provided missiles can reach targets 900 kilometers away, which is “a significant and concerning escalation in the North Korean support for Russia,” according to Kirby.

The U.S. assesses that in return for supplying the ballistic missiles, North Korea seeks from Russia fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, and other advanced military technologies.

Washington confirmed increased weapons and ammunition transfers from North Korea to Russia following a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September.

Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
