Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korean arms deal with Russia

by Abbey Fenbert October 26, 2023 6:54 AM 2 min read
A plane carrying Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov prepares to take off from the airport in Pyongyang, Oct. 19 2023. (Kim Won Jin / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States, Japan, and South Korea issued a joint statement on Oct. 25 condemning North Korea's provision of weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, the U.S. State Department reported.

"Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression," the statement read.

The statement was released by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13 that Russia had  received shipments of North Korean weapons and ammunition following a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in September.

Moscow denied signing an agreement with Pyongyang, but satellite images in early October confirmed an increase in rail traffic at the North Korean-Russian border. At the same time, media outlets reported that weapons deliveries had begun.

The U.S. believes that in return for weapons and military equipment, North Korea hopes to acquire advanced Russian technologies for its own nuclear program.

The Oct. 25 statement said that such a deal "would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

Russia carried out testing of a large-scale retaliatory nuclear strike on Oct. 25, according to Kremlin reports. The alleged test coincided with Russia's withdrawal from the nuclear test ban treaty.

Key developments on Oct. 25: * Russia strikes Khmelnytskyi Oblast overnight, damages buildings near local nuclear power plant, injures 20 * Zelensky says Ukraine will respond to Russia's terrorist attacks * Shmyhal meets with Steinmeier in Berlin, discusses aid and air defense for Ukraine * Ger…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

