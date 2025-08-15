Ukraine's SBU charges Medvedchuk, 12 accomplices for working with Russia

Pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 of his accomplices have been charged for working with Russia to spread Moscow's interests, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on Aug. 14.

A large amount of evidence has been collected from various sources, including from propagandist Kyrylo Molchanov, the SBU said.

Molchanov was jointly detained by Poland and Ukraine in April. The operation was the first of its kind, with the accused being initially intercepted in Poland and then transferred to Ukraine.

Medvedchuk was arrested and released to Russia during a prisoner exchange in late 2022 after years as Russian President Vladimir Putin's key ally in Ukrainian politics.

Medvedchuk and 12 others are accused of treason, public calls for the seizure of state power as part of an organized crime group, collaborative activities, and denial of Russia's aggression against Ukraine as part of an organized crime group.

Molchanov faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property for high treason committed in wartime. Medvechuk and 11 others have been charged in absentia.

The SBU investigation determined Molchanov worked for both Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service in an effort to undermine Ukraine.

One of Molchanov's direct contacts in Russia was FSB Fifth Service first deputy, Lieutenant General Georgy Grishaev. The SBU says it has found correspondence between the two on Molchanov's phone.

Twelve of Medvedchuks' accomplices were members of the Moscow-based "Other Ukraine" organized crime group, which operates under the guise of a public association.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Medvedchuk agreed to establish the criminal group, and Medvedchuk personally led the efforts to destabilize Ukraine while justifying Russian aggression.

Those charged are accused of discrediting Ukraine on the international stage, justifying Russia's war, and attempting to destabilize the domestic affairs of Ukraine's allies.

In July, Medvedchuk was charged in absentia for the illegal seizure of the Samara-Western direction oil pipeline section several years ago.

Medvedchuk and four other suspects began the scheme in 2015 to seize the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, later known as "Medvedchuk's pipe," from state ownership, the SBU says.