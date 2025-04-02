The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian propaganda, Propaganda, Viktor Medvedchuk
Edit post

Ukraine, Poland jointly detain Medvechuk-linked propagandist in first such operation

by Kateryna Hodunova April 2, 2025 10:39 AM 2 min read
Russian agent Kyrylo Molchanov was detained in Poland and transferred to one of Kyiv's pre-trial detention centers, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 1, 2025. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Foreign Intelligence Service, and Polish authorities detained Kyrylo Molchanov, a propagandist working with pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's media network and Russian intelligence agencies, the SBU said on April 1.

Molchanov was initially detained in Poland and transferred to a pre-trial detention in Kyiv, marking the first such operation carried out in cooperation between Ukraine and an EU country.

Before the full-scale invasion, Molchanov was presented as a "political expert" in Medvedchuk's media group. In his speeches, the propagandist claimed that Ukrainians were divided by language, history, and religion and that the EU would deprive Ukraine of its sovereignty.

Molchanov also criticized Medvedchuk's political opponents and the pro-Western initiatives of the Ukrainian government.

After the start of the all-out war in 2022, Molchanov left for Russia, where he attended the program of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov 35 times, according to SBU. The security agency presented him as "one of the key ideologists of the Kremlin media projects Other Ukraine and Voice of Europe," both of which were overseen by Medvedchuk.

Once Russian President Vladimir Putin's key ally in the Ukrainian political landscape, Medvedchuk was arrested and released to Russia during a prisoner exchange in late 2022. Kyiv charged the pro-Russian oligarch with high treason in 2021 and stripped him of citizenship and his seat in parliament two years later.

"For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a Russian agent who worked against our country in the media sector was handed over to Ukraine (from the EU) at the request of the SBU," the security agency said.

The SBU accused Molchanov of having been recruited by the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. According to the SBU, Molchanov was engaged in discrediting Ukraine abroad and worked to undermine the internal situation in partner countries.

Massive data leak: Ukrainian IDs, other documents exposed by years of cyber negligence
Shoddy cyber security at Ukrainian vehicle inspections has exposed hundreds of thousands of personal documents for the past four years. Largely scans of passports, taxpayer identification numbers, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, the documents span a broad stretch of Ukrainian geography…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

5:14 PM
Video

Lithuanian FM on Europe's role in ending Russia's war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sat down with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 to discuss the future of Europe during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, whether European sanctions remain an effective instrument to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Lithuania's contribution to the "coalition of the willing."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.