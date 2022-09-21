Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk handed over to Russia in exchange for 200 POWs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2022 1:16 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's most high-profile pro-Kremlin politician and Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, was part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine that took place on Sept. 21.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram that Medvedchuk was part of the prisoner swap that returned 205 Ukrainian soldiers and ten foreign fighters.

Earlier, on April 12, the Security Service of Ukraine captured Medvedchuk, who had fled from house arrest in February after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainians held in Russian captivity. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time that Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia, and the Kremlin does not know whether he wants Russia to get involved with his situation.

Medvedchuk along with ally Taras Kozak was charged with high treason in May 2021. The two were suspected of colluding with the Russian government to extract natural resources in Russian-annexed Crimea. Later in October 2021, Medvedchuk was charged with treason in a separate case concerning the coal supplies to Ukrainian state-owned companies from Russian-occupied areas of Donbas in 2014-2015.

Medvedchuk has denied all the allegations.

Who is Viktor Medvedchuk and why his arrest is a big deal
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.