Russian attacks kill 6, injure 45 across Ukraine as Kyiv faces second day of nonstop strikes

Russian attacks killed six people and injured 45 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 26.

Kyiv has faced a second consecutive day of Russian attacks involving jet-powered drones. By 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 26, air raid alerts had been issued five times in the capital. Five people were injured in Russian attacks across four districts of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitshchko said.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were also injured in the Boryspil district, southwest of the capital, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

Alongside attacks on Kyiv and neighboring regions, Russian forces launched 173 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Sept. 26, 50 of which were jet-powered, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defense intercepted 134 drones. Drone strikes were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at eight locations, the report read.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the town of Druzhkivka and injured eight others across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two women were killed and seven others injured in Russian attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, local authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 69-year-old man, while Russian guided-bomb strikes injured 10 people, including a 1.5-month-old infant and a 15-year-old boy, local authorities said.

Other Russian drone attacks in the region also injured a 75-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 35 settlements, killing one person and injuring three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people in the regional center of Kharkiv, as well as a 27-year-old man in the village of Zolochiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks in Nikopol district. Two of the injured were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.