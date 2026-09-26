WhatsApp banner image

Ukraine’s most important developments, straight to your WhatsApp.

FOLLOW
KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 6, injure 45 across Ukraine as Kyiv faces second day of nonstop strikes

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian attacks kill 6, injure 45 across Ukraine as Kyiv faces second day of nonstop strikes
A Russian drone strike damages the upper floor of the administrative building of Ukraine's High Council of Justice in Kyiv on Sept. 25, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russian attacks killed six people and injured 45 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 26.

Kyiv has faced a second consecutive day of Russian attacks involving jet-powered drones. By 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 26, air raid alerts had been issued five times in the capital. Five people were injured in Russian attacks across four districts of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitshchko said.

In Kyiv Oblast, two people were also injured in the Boryspil district, southwest of the capital, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

read also

Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 7, including 14-year-old boy, injure 59 as drone strikes continue into daytime

Alongside attacks on Kyiv and neighboring regions, Russian forces launched 173 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine overnight on Sept. 26, 50 of which were jet-powered, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defense intercepted 134 drones. Drone strikes were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at eight locations, the report read.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the town of Druzhkivka and injured eight others across the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two women were killed and seven others injured in Russian attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, local authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack killed a 69-year-old man, while Russian guided-bomb strikes injured 10 people, including a 1.5-month-old infant and a 15-year-old boy, local authorities said.

Other Russian drone attacks in the region also injured a 75-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 35 settlements, killing one person and injuring three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people in the regional center of Kharkiv, as well as a 27-year-old man in the village of Zolochiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks in Nikopol district. Two of the injured were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

read also

‘No longer hybrid’ — As Russian sabotage grows bolder, Europe lacks red lines
UkraineRussiaCivilian casualtiesKyivKyiv OblastZaporizhzhia OblastSumy OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson OblastKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 26
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine strikes Russia's Ilsky oil refinery, causing fire, General Staff confirms.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the strike on the oil refinery, located approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) from where the Ukrainian drones were launched, was carried out by the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the 414th Separate Brigade, known as "Madyar's Birds," along with other Ukrainian military units.

Friday, September 25
Video
Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tania Myronyshena examines why Russia’s manpower advantage is under pressure, what a new mobilization campaign could look like, whether Russians could resist it, and how hundreds of thousands of additional troops could affect the war.

Show More

Editors' Picks