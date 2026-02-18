Ukraine's leading postal service breaks into US market with UPS partnership

Ukraine’s leading private courier and postal service, Nova Poshta, has become the latest Ukrainian company to enter the U.S. market by partnering with UPS, an American courier company.

Customers will be able to send packages up to 30 kilograms to Ukraine via 6,000 UPS Store locations across the U.S., Nova Poshta said in a press release on Feb. 18. Users in Ukraine can also place an order online or via the app and receive deliveries within a week.

Currently, prices start at $25 for one kilogram, ending at $200 for 30 kilograms.

"(The move) is primarily aimed at consumer-to-consumer (C2C) customers as well as small and medium-sized businesses," Oleksii Taranenko, chief business development officer of Nova Poshta, told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 18.

"It enables them to send personal items, gifts, or small shipments in a fast and convenient way."

Nova Poshta, which launched in 2001, has expanded rapidly during Russia’s full-scale invasion to 17 countries and is among Ukraine’s most successful businesses abroad. It's become a critical service for Ukrainians overseas to send documents, gifts, and packages to friends and family back home.

As the company develops its presence in the U.S., it says more services will become available and delivery times will drop to five days.

While the company hasn’t yet launched a brick-and-mortar branch in the U.S., there are plans to gradually open locations in major cities across the country.

"We expect demand to grow," Taranenko said.

Nova Poshta chose to partner with the veteran American courier because it focuses on "convenience and simplicity," Taranenko said.

The integration process with UPS was quick, taking two to three weeks due to both teams being ready to "move quickly," and their compatible digital services, he added.

Since 2022, the company has opened branches in neighboring countries with high numbers of Ukrainian refugees, like Poland and Germany. Last year, the company said it delivered 22 million parcels, including 29 million internationally — a 10% increase compared to 2024.

Within Ukraine, Nova Poshta invested Hr 4 billion ($92.4 million) in 2025, mostly on expanding its post offices and branches as well as developing its logistics infrastructure.

Despite its success at home and abroad, the company has sustained heavy attacks from Russia. Over 400 of its branches and terminals have been damaged or destroyed during the war, costing the company Hr 1.1 billion ($25 million) in rebuilding costs.

Last month, four employees were killed after a strike on a terminal in Kharkiv.

Since 2022, the company has lost 26 employees to Russian attacks, including 18 in direct strikes on its facilities.