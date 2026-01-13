KI logo
War

Nova Poshta terminal and children's medical facility damaged as Russian attack kills 4, injures 6 in Kharkiv outskirts

by Sonya Bandouil
Damaged Nova Poshta terminal following a Russian drone and missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 12, 2026. 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian forces carried out a combined missile and drone attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least four people and injuring six others, regional authorities reported on Jan. 13.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said the wounded sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, one of the buildings that was severely damaged was a Nova Poshta terminal, where emergency responders were extinguishing fires, clearing debris, and evacuating the injured, including what appeared to be a terminal employee. Nova Poshta is Ukraine's largest private delivery company.

During a separate attack, a Shahed drone struck a children’s medical facility within Kharkiv city, sparking a fire, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicates that the strike began with a missile, followed by drone attacks.

Emergency services continue to work at the scenes as authorities are still investigating the circumstances and consequences of the attacks.

Located just about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border and the nearest front line, Kharkiv has endured regular Russian attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and considerable destruction across the city.

UkraineRussiaKharkiv OblastCivilian casualtiesMissile attackDrone attack
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

