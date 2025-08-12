Ukraine's Kyivstar conducts first Starlink direct-to-cell test in Eastern Europe

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar successfully tested Starlink's Direct to Cell satellite technology, allowing text messages sent directly from smartphones via satellite, as announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Kyivstar parent company Veon.

The technology provides connectivity when traditional cellular networks are unavailable, particularly during power outages from Russian strikes on critical infrastructure.

Kyivstar, which has 23 million mobile subscribers in Ukraine, suffered a massive cyberattack in late 2023 that left customers of the country's largest operator without service and cost the telecommunications company nearly $100 million.

The company signed an agreement with Starlink for direct-to-cell service in December 2024.

The service, already in its testing phase, allows standard 4G smartphones to connect directly to Starlink satellites without additional equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov exchanged text messages and conducted a brief video call during the pilot test in northern Ukraine's Zhytomyr region, the ministry's press service reported.

Accordinf to the press release posted by Veon, this marks the first field test of the technology in Eastern Europe.

"Our partnership with Starlink integrates terrestrial networks with satellite platforms, ensuring that nothing stands between our customers and connectivity – not power outages, deserts, mountains, floods, earthquakes or even landmines," said Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

The service will initially launch with text messaging capabilities in fall 2025 for Kyivstar customers and will be free during the testing period.

Users need only a 4G-enabled smartphone and Kyivstar SIM card, the Ministry of Digital Transformation wrote.

Testing by Kyivstar engineers will gradually expand across Ukraine to determine which smartphones require updates and how quickly data can be transmitted through satellites.



Kyivstar is expected to become the first Ukraine-based company listed on the U.S. stock exchange, with its Nasdaq debut planned for August seeking up to $200 million in funding.