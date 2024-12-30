Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Telecommunications, Starlink, Elon Musk, Kyivstar, Business
Edit post

Ukraine's leading phone operator Kyivstar announces new agreement with Starlink

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 5:04 PM 2 min read
The Starlink logo in an illustrative photo dated Nov. 10, 2023. (Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator, Kyivstar, signed an agreement to become one of the first countries with access to Starlink's direct-to-cell service, the Ukrainian telecom operator announced on Dec. 30.

The new service will help stabilize the country's national communications infrastructure and is expected to launch messaging services toward the end of 2025, with voice and data transmission to follow, according to an announcement from Kyivstar.

Telecom companies in Ukraine have periodically experienced network outages during the war due to hacks and blackouts. Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In January, the company reported that one large-scale cyber attack cost it nearly $100 million.

According to the company's statement, Veon, the parent company of Kyivstar, has invested more than $10 billion in Ukraine since 2013 and has committed to invest another $1 billion in the restoration of digital infrastructure by 2027.

Kyivstar serves around 23.3 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet subscribers.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Last month, U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about communications between Russian leaders and Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX. Russian forces have also been illegally using Starlink terminals for military purposes in Ukraine, though Musk denied any sales of the equipment to Russia.

Democratic senators urge investigation into Musk’s calls with Russia, Reuters reports
In a letter seen by Reuters on Nov. 15, two senior Democratic senators argued that Musk’s involvement in SpaceX programs should be reviewed for potential debarment and exclusion due to his communications with Russian officials.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.