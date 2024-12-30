Ukraine's leading phone operator Kyivstar announces new agreement with Starlink

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator, Kyivstar, signed an agreement to become one of the first countries with access to Starlink's direct-to-cell service, the Ukrainian telecom operator announced on Dec. 30.

The new service will help stabilize the country's national communications infrastructure and is expected to launch messaging services toward the end of 2025, with voice and data transmission to follow, according to an announcement from Kyivstar.

Telecom companies in Ukraine have periodically experienced network outages during the war due to hacks and blackouts. Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In January, the company reported that one large-scale cyber attack cost it nearly $100 million.

According to the company's statement, Veon, the parent company of Kyivstar, has invested more than $10 billion in Ukraine since 2013 and has committed to invest another $1 billion in the restoration of digital infrastructure by 2027.

Kyivstar serves around 23.3 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet subscribers.

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals have played a crucial role in securing communications in the war in Ukraine. Last year, Ukraine said that approximately 42,000 terminals were in operation across the military, hospitals, businesses, and aid organizations.

Last month, U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about communications between Russian leaders and Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX. Russian forces have also been illegally using Starlink terminals for military purposes in Ukraine, though Musk denied any sales of the equipment to Russia.