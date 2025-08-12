Ukraine says small Russian unit passed defenses near Dobropillia but denies breakthrough claims

The Ukrainian military acknowledged on Aug. 12 that a small group of Russian troops bypassed Ukrainian defenses near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast but denied that this constitutes a breakthrough.

The statement comes as the Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState reported on Aug. 11 that Russian forces made a push toward the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway in Donetsk Oblast, allegedly piercing Ukrainian defenses.

Dobropillia lies 94 kilometers (58 miles) northwest of Russian-occupied Donetsk, and about 22 kilometers (14 miles) north of the embattled town of Pokrovsk.

The estimated Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Aug. 11, 2025, according to DeepState map. (DeepState / OpenStreetMaps)

According to the Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Department (Stratcom), Russian forces are employing infiltration tactics by sending small groups of troops beyond the first line of defense, often incurring significant losses.

Stratcom claimed this approach, used near Dobropillia, did not result in any breakthrough.

In one instance, a small Russian unit bypassed Ukrainian positions and attempted to conceal itself behind the front lines, Stratcom claimed. Russia previously used such tactics near Pokrovsk last week and failed, according to the statement.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

"A number of small Russian groups are constantly putting pressure on Ukrainian positions and attempting to bypass the first line of defense," Victor Tregubov, spokesperson of the Dnipro group of forces, said in a video statement.

"It is important to understand that this does not mean Russian forces have taken control of the territory," the spokesperson said. "It means a small group, five to 10 people, has infiltrated the area. And that looks very different from how it appears on the map."

The Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group earlier issued a statement echoing Tregubov's remarks but did not specify the exact section of the front line. The content of the message indicates it was referring to the area near Dobropillia.

"Russia is attempting to advance by infiltrating small infantry groups between the defensive lines of Ukrainian forces," the statement read. "These efforts are reinforced by Russia showcasing its supposed gains in the media."

The Donetsk Operational-Tactical Group also added that Russian units infiltrating Ukrainian positions are "meeting Ukrainian soldiers and face certain death."

Russian forces are employing human wave assaults, backed by artillery and guided aerial bombs, in an attempt to secure a foothold in the Dobropillia area, Maksym Bakulin, a spokesperson of the 14th National Guard Brigade, told Suspilne on Aug. 12.

Favorable weather conditions are allowing Russian forces to better camouflage themselves in forested areas and move equipment forward, prompting Ukraine to intensify drone use for detecting Russian movement, Bakulin added.

The spokesperson described the battlefield situation in more stark terms, saying that recent Russian advances have put every front-line town at risk, with Dobropillia already facing intense and continuous air strikes and drone attacks.

In an effort to advance toward Dobropillia, Russian forces have entered nearby settlements to the east of the town, including Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Vesele, which belong to the Shakhove community, DeepState reported the day earlier.

There are 144 people remaining in the community, with the largest number — 44 — in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Serhii Sazhko, head of the village military administration, told Suspilne.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The news comes as Russia, facing the prospect of peace talks, has aimed to surge forward on the front line to put itself in the best position at a potential negotiating table.

Ukrainain brigades, severely understrength in infantry, are battling to hold the line against Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast, even as Russian forces have seemingly learned to target weak points in the Ukrainian defense.

Civilian evacuations from contested or occupied areas remain extremely dangerous, with Russian forces repeatedly accused of targeting non-combatants.