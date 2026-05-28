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3 Russian shadow fleet tankers attacked by drones near Turkey's Black Sea coast

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by Chris York
3 Russian shadow fleet tankers attacked by drones near Turkey's Black Sea coast
The tanker James II, previously identified as being part of Russia's shadow fleet (MarineTraffoc)

Three oil tankers previously identified as belonging to Russia's shadow fleet were attacked by drones in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey on May 28, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Tribeca shipping agency.

Russia uses its shadow fleet of aging, often underinsured tankers to bypass international sanctions on its oil trade. Western officials have also raised concerns that the vessels may be linked to broader Russian hybrid activities in Europe, including espionage and drone operations.

The tankers James II, Altura, and Velora were all around 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the coast of northern Turkey when the attacks occurred.

No injuries were reported among the crews.

Ukraine has not commented on the reports, but long-range Ukrainian drones have targeted Russia's shadow fleet tankers in the Mediterranean Sea and Turkey's Black Sea coast in recent months.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has repeatedly urged partners to modernize legislation so vessels operating under Russia's shadow fleet can be seized and their oil redirected to support European security.

France has actively targeted the shadow fleet in its waters, intercepting vessels in late September 2025, at the end of January, and again in late March as part of wider efforts to disrupt the network.

In early March, Belgium conducted a joint operation with France to seize a sanctioned Russian oil tanker operating under the Guinean flag.

On March 25, the U.K. announced that its armed forces and law enforcement personnel will be authorized to board Russian shadow fleet vessels in British waters.

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Shadow fleetRussian oilSanctions against RussiaTurkeyUkraineRussia
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Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

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