Ukraine's HUR releases video of strikes on Russian military assets in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on March 6 that its forces carried out a series of strikes against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea throughout February.

According to a video released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), the strikes targeted naval vessels, air defense systems, and aviation assets on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has since used as a key military hub for operations against Ukraine.

Among the reported targets were a Project 22460 patrol ship, "Hunter", a radar station belonging to an S-400 surface-to-air missile system, a Forpost unmanned aerial vehicle, a Project 1496M1 marine tug, a Project 16640 vessel, a 02510 BK-16 landing craft, and a Ka-27 helicopter.

HUR did not specify the extent of the damage or the exact timing of the strikes. The claims could not be independently verified.

Crimea plays a central role in Russia's war effort, serving as a launch site for missile and drone attacks against mainland Ukraine and as a logistics hub for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian military infrastructure on the peninsula, aiming to degrade Moscow's air defenses, naval capabilities, and supply routes.

The latest update follows the Ukrainian assault on Crimean targets reported on Feb. 21, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian Project 22460 patrol ships and two Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Sevastopol and at an aviation repair plant, according to the General Staff.