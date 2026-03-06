KI logo
War

Ukraine's HUR releases video of strikes on Russian military assets in occupied Crimea

2 min read
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
Ukraine's HUR releases video of strikes on Russian military assets in occupied Crimea
A screenshot from a video released by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on March 6 showing strikes in occupied Crimea (HUR/YouTube)

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on March 6 that its forces carried out a series of strikes against Russian military targets in occupied Crimea throughout February.

According to a video released by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), the strikes targeted naval vessels, air defense systems, and aviation assets on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and has since used as a key military hub for operations against Ukraine.

Among the reported targets were a Project 22460 patrol ship, "Hunter", a radar station belonging to an S-400 surface-to-air missile system, a Forpost unmanned aerial vehicle, a Project 1496M1 marine tug, a Project 16640 vessel, a 02510 BK-16 landing craft, and a Ka-27 helicopter.

HUR did not specify the extent of the damage or the exact timing of the strikes. The claims could not be independently verified.

Become a member – go ad‑free
Video thumbnail

Crimea plays a central role in Russia's war effort, serving as a launch site for missile and drone attacks against mainland Ukraine and as a logistics hub for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian forces have increasingly targeted Russian military infrastructure on the peninsula, aiming to degrade Moscow's air defenses, naval capabilities, and supply routes.

The latest update follows the Ukrainian assault on Crimean targets reported on Feb. 21, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two Russian Project 22460 patrol ships and two Be-12 amphibious aircraft near Sevastopol and at an aviation repair plant, according to the General Staff.

read also

Hungary detains Ukrainian bank staff in claimed money laundering probe; Kyiv slams ‘state terrorism’
Hungary has taken seven employees of a state-owned Ukrainian bank “hostage” while they were transiting the country on March 5 as part of their duties, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, demanding their immediate release.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
CrimeaUkraine's military intelligenceUkraine
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, March 6
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Thursday, March 5
Show More

Editors' Picks